This August 2, humanity has already consumed the natural resources generated by the planet for the rest of the year, according to the calculations of the NGO and laboratory of ideas Global Footprint Network (GFN), which has been working on the issue since 1960. However, there are alternatives to mitigate the advance of the climate crisis and reduce the carbon footprint of daily activities: using a bicycle, changing diets and being aware of consumerism.

Since its inception, this organization has developed a tool to quantify the ecological footprint of 200 countries, and since 1970 it presents every year this measurementwhich is the result of data and variables such as water consumption, recycling, carbon emission, carbon dependence and the state of agriculture.

People try to stay cool at the Justa Center, a resource center serving the homeless senior population, as temperatures reach 45 degrees, on July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. AP – Ross D. Franklin

Among the countries that lead the list since 2021 of this ‘overdraft’ are: the United States (which would need the resources of five planets), Australia (with the resources of 4.6 planets), Russia (demands the natural resources of 3.4 planets) and France and Germany, which respectively would need 2.9 planets each.

Steven Tebbe, general director of GFN, told EFE today that the main factor in this crisis situation is climate change: “Heat waves, forest fires, droughts and floods have to do with the day being brought forward of the Earth’s overshoot,” he says.

At this moment, extreme climates, for example with high temperatures in the United States – which have reached temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius in Arizona – and floods that have not been recorded for more than a century in Asia, are the object of study for scientists who analyze climate change.

Solutions in sight

According to Steven Tebbe, in order to reverse or stop this trend it would be necessary “to delay the date 19 days each year, from now to 2030”, since “we are still within a parameter that allows us to recover the functionality of the ecosystems”.

In 2020, the date was moved to August 22. In this case, it was due to the confinement forced by the pandemic caused by Covid 19, with the consequent interruption of the production and consumption chains, associated with the saving of resources.

This graph shows how the deficit of natural resources is by country, discriminated by country. In this, Jamaica would be the country with the best expenditure of resources and Qatar, the first to exhaust them. © Global Footprint Network

Nevertheless, Global Footprint Network recommends these individual and community solutions:

Know the carbon footprint: this organization has a carbon footprint calculator individual that, based on the data provided, generates an estimate of how many resources, measured in planets, each person would need. In addition, it makes specific recommendations and suggestions that each individual can adopt to reduce the impact on the environment.

The carbon footprint calculator (www.footprintcalculator.org/) has questions such as the type of food, housing, transportation and the frequency of air travel. © footprintcalculator.org

Diet changes: The impact of food consumed and wasted is another key point to reduce the carbon footprint. According to GFP, a plant-based diet and short production circuits, as well as a decrease in meat consumption, can have an impact on the individual footprint. At the same time, reducing food waste could increase the consumption date of the resources by 13 days.

Policies against overfishing and deforestation: For the director of the GFP, the pressure on maritime ecosystems and primary ecosystems (that is, those that have not been intervened by human action) could be decisive in reducing the carbon footprint and combating the climate crisis. This is also the responsibility of each consumer.

Through the website of Overshoot Day or Earth Overdraft Day will be able to detail the solutions proposed by various organizations associated with GFP: https://www.overshootday.org/solutions/