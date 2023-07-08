Global average temperature registered 17.23ºC on Thursday (6.Jul); heat is a consequence of the phenomenon El Niño

The Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, USA, registered Thursday (6.Jul.2023) as the hottest day of the year. The average global temperature reached 17.23ºC.

On July 3, 2023, the Institute’s thermometers recorded an average of 17.01ºC. 1 day later, on July 4, it rose to 17.18ºC – until then, the highest ever recorded. The last daily high was in August 2016, with a global average temperature of 16.92ºC.

In 2023 alone, more than 100 people died in Mexico due to the high temperature, which reached 49ºC. On the African continent, thermometers reached close to 50ºC. The southern US was also affected by the heat wave.

Scientist Robert Rohde, from the University of California, used his Twitter profile to say that the record is a predictable consequence of the phenomenon. El Niñowhich adds to global warming.

NCEP CFS set a new all-time high for Earth’s average temperature for the third time in four days. Such records are the predictable consequence of a short-term El Niño temperature boost coming on top of the long-term global warming trend due to mankind’s greenhouse gas emissions. pic.twitter.com/HGcYbtvP8n —Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) July 7, 2023

the weather event El Niño occurs every three to seven years, and consists of changes in temperature, such as warming the waters of the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean, causing surface waters to push heat into the atmosphere.