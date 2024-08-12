The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the Earth was exposed to a severe solar storm on Monday.

Geomagnetic storm conditions of level four, on a scale of five, were monitored on Monday as of 1500 GMT, according to a specialized center at the US agency.

Although less severe than the solar storm that hit Earth last May, it is strong enough to cause some disruption.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added in a statement that these conditions may continue for several hours, but are not expected to increase in severity.

The new solar storm was caused by coronal mass ejections, which are explosions of particles that leave the sun. When these particles reach Earth, they disrupt its magnetic field.

“There’s a lot of aurora now… If it lasts until nightfall here, we might be able to see some,” Eric Lagadec, an astrophysicist at the Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur in France, told X.

On Sunday, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominik posted a stunning photo of the aurora borealis, or northern lights, taken from the International Space Station, where he is currently stationed, on the X platform.

But solar storms can also have unwanted effects.

For example, they could degrade high-frequency communications, knock out satellites and overload the power grid. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said operators of critical infrastructure have been advised to put in place measures to mitigate these impacts.

Last May, the planet experienced the strongest geomagnetic storms recorded in 20 years, causing aurora borealis to light up in the United States, Europe and Australia, at latitudes much lower than usual.

This type of event has been on the rise recently because the Sun is currently approaching the peak of its activity, according to its 11-year cycle.