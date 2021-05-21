Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The land played with the champion in the era of professionalism in the Arab Gulf League. This is a fact confirmed by numbers and statistics, and since the 2008-2009 season, the owner of the Shield is the most victorious on his land, except for the 2013-2014 season, which witnessed the crowning of “the leader”, although he is the most lost hero team. His stadium!

The always-crowned champion is distinguished by his brilliance at home, and there are teams that have not suffered any loss at home, or that they lost only one match, so the “shield” was their share in the end.

When Shabab Al-Ahly won the first title in the “Professionals”, they did not lose at home, which is what Al-Wahda did in the following season as well. In the third edition, “Professionals” did not lose “the pride of Abu Dhabi” and so did Bani Yas, but the difference is that Al-Jazirah won. In 9 matches, he tied in two matches, compared to winning the “Samawi” 7 times and drawing in 4 meetings.

In the fourth edition, Al Ain did not lose the title holder at home, and in the next championship that Al Ain was crowned also lost two games, and in the sixth edition, which was won by Shabab Al-Ahly, the team lost one game at home, and in the seventh edition Al Ain did not lose the champion of the season at home and in the eighth edition Shabab Al-Ahly did not falter, achieving victory in 12 games, drawing in one, and in the 9th edition in which Al-Jazira was crowned, they did not lose at home, as they won 13 games at the time.

In the 10th edition, Al Ain continued not to lose any match at home, as he won 8 matches, tied in 3 matches, and in the 11th edition in which “The King” was crowned, he lost a match at home, and scored 9 wins and drew 3 times.

In the last season, which represented the “12th edition”, Al Jazira lost one match at home, and scored 9 wins, while drawing 3 times.