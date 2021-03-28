Iconic sites in the main cities of the world turned off their lights this March 27 in the so-called Earth Hour, time in which they maintained a symbolic blackout. The annual event, which emerged in 2007, seeks to give visibility to the climate crisis and on this occasion highlighted the possible relationship between the destruction of nature and the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease that would have passed from animals to humans.

From the Sydney Opera House to the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, many cities turned off the lights of their most emblematic sites to warn of the growing destruction of the planet.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark on the occasion of Earth Hour and in the midst of a new curfew that governs the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In London, Parliament, the Shard skyscraper and the London Eye were some of the the most representative sites of the city that turned off their lights to join the initiative that was born in 2007 to raise awareness about actions to stop global warming that affects everyone equally.

“Earth Hour is a symbol with which we want to remember that nature is the life support system that provides us with everything we need, from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the food we eat and that we must defend it now to safeguard the health of our planet and, in turn, our own health and well-being “, indicated the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), promoter of this global initiative.

In Europe, the thirteenth edition of Earth Hour was joined by Rome with its famous Colosseum, Berlin with the Puerta de Brandenburg and Moscow with the iconic Red Square, which were left in the dark for 60 minutes.

The Obelisk of Buenos Aires turned off its lights to join the Earth Hour initiative, in order to warn about climate change. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 27, 2021. © AFP / Alejandro Pagni

In Latin America, Buenos Aires stands out, leaving the Obelisk and the Puente de la Mujer in the dark, in the touristy neighborhood of Puerto Madero.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Seoul, the South Korean capital, and Hong Kong, turned off the lights of their most representative skyscrapers and buildings.

“2021 is a decisive year for the protection of nature”

Although the initiative turns 13 years old, on this occasion its organizers drew attention to the destruction of nature and the emergence of contagious diseases such as Covid-19, which leaves millions of people sick, fatalities and a sequel to paralyzed economies and increase poverty and unemployment, among other consequences.

Combination of images of the London Eye, which turned off its lights to join the Earth Hour initiative, in order to warn about climate change. In London, United Kingdom, on March 27, 2021. © AFP / Justin Tallis

The mobility restrictions imposed by different governments in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus, for the second year in a row have made Earth Hour “the largest digital event in defense of the environment,” according to its organizers. to actions that stop environmental destruction.

“2021 is a decisive year for the protection of nature”, in which key political decisions will be made at the 15th Biodiversity Summit in Kunming, China, or at COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, “two fundamental moments to achieve an ambitious global plan to transform society’s relationship with biodiversity and ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled “, highlighted the World Wide Fund for Nature.

