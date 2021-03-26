Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Millions of people around the world unite this Saturday evening for Earth Hour, which runs from 8:30 – 9:30 pm, by turning off the lights in their homes, shedding light on the problems facing the planet, and calling for urgent measures to put nature on the path of recovery.

In Earth Hour 2021, which will be this year via the Internet due to the conditions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the UAE participates in global efforts against climate change and the loss of nature, and turns off the most prominent landmarks in the country for the sake of a better future for the planet.

The Emirates Nature Society, in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature, called on the community in the UAE to participate in Earth Hour, which is one of the largest global environmental grassroots movements, which will bring together millions of people, companies and leaders from all over the world to highlight the urgent need to address the loss of nature and climate change, Especially with the evidence indicating the close link between the destruction of nature and the increasing incidence of infectious disease outbreaks such as “Covid-19”.

Earth Hour represents an important opportunity for civil society organizations, individuals, companies and environmental scientists to make their voices heard and support nature, and put nature on the path to recovery by 2030.

Through the “From Zero to Climate Champion” challenge initiative, the Emirates Nature Society called on community members to set goals for the new year, goals that benefit them and the planet! Through a 5-week trip, the association will provide the participants in the initiative with easy, but impactful guidance that will help reduce the carbon footprint and fight the climate crisis.

The association emphasized that every action is important and has an impact, no matter how simple, and healthy natural ecosystems are the cornerstone of prosperous, just and sustainable societies. The association pointed out that our current social and economic models lead to the destruction of nature, which increases our vulnerability to epidemics, accelerates climate change, and puts livelihoods at risk.

Myrrh: Promotes awareness of energy consumption

His Excellency Engineer Owaida Morshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, stressed that Earth Hour is an important occasion and an opportunity to raise the awareness of decision-makers and societies in the world towards the importance of rationalizing energy consumption and preserving the environment in order to enhance sustainability and create a better life for future generations.

His Excellency said: “Earth Hour and the activities it entails in all countries of the world to reduce energy consumption are a wake-up call for the importance of seeking innovative solutions to the energy sector challenges and how to meet the growing energy needs in more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.”

His Excellency added: “Abu Dhabi and the UAE, thanks to the directives of their wise leadership, are playing a leading global role in achieving sustainability by investing in peaceful nuclear energy and solar energy, and by promoting the use of the latest technologies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions and the effects of climate change, in line with international efforts and the goals of the United Nations. For sustainable development, as clean and renewable energy solutions contribute to reducing the effects of global warming, and providing sustainable and economically feasible energy sources.

His Excellency Aweidah Morshed Al Marar called on all bodies and individuals in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to participate in Earth Hour and reduce energy consumption, and to turn this into a culture and a way of life in order to achieve sustainability and preserve natural resources for future generations.

Mohammed Al Falasi: nature protects and sustainable development is achieved

Mohammed Juma bin Jarash Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that Earth Hour is an important event that reflects the global interest and trend towards protecting nature and achieving sustainable development.

He said, “Energy is a vital element in the prosperity of mankind, and this is linked to the efficiency of energy systems and the increase in dependence on clean and renewable energy sources. With the development of modern technology, it is possible to take concrete steps to protect the Earth, but efforts related to rationalizing energy consumption and changing behaviors towards more efficient energy use, as well as responsible use of fossil energy sources, remain one of the most prominent and successful solutions available.

He added: “The department adopts a work approach based on developing favorable policies and regulations for the development of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the principles of efficiency, sustainability and environmental preservation. The department has launched many programs and initiatives to transform these goals into reality, such as the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model and the Energy Production Policy from Waste, in addition to the launch and implementation of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Demand Side Management and Energy Efficiency 2030, which includes several programs, including the Building Rehabilitation Program in The emirate to be more energy efficient ».

He emphasized that community involvement is one of the most important strategies for instilling a culture of rationalization of consumption in all individuals, pointing out that the department launched a campaign “Use it right” to raise awareness of the importance of preserving water and electricity and promoting the principles of energy efficiency in homes.