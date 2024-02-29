D3 Publisher and the developer Yuke have revealed the western release date for Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. The title will be available in Europe starting starting next September 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

On Sony consoles the launch price will be €49.99 for the Standard Edition and €74.99 for the Deluxe Edition, while on the Nintendo platform the price will be €39.99 for the Standard Edition and €64.99 for the Deluxe Edition. At the moment the company has not made any statement regarding the price difference between consoles.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 – Trailer

Source: D3 Publisher Street Gematsu