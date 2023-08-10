D3 PUBLISHER And Yuke’s have shared the official teaser trailer of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2recently announced on the pages of the magazine Weekly Famitsu. The title will be playable for the first time at Tokyo Game Show to be held from 21 to 24 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

The output of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is laid on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan during the 2024no news regarding the arrival in the West.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 – Teaser trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu