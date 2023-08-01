On the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu released this week in Japan D3 PUBLISHER he announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

It is a spin-off of the series Earth Defense Force set in a parallel world where the Earth is made of digital blocks. In this sequel “Gaiark” emerges from inside the planet and the blocks that compose it begin to give way. Four new playable soldier classes are introduced.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 does not yet have a release date.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu