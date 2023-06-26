D3 PUBLISHER opened a teaser site to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of its best-known franchises: Earth Defense Force. The first chapter of the saga was in fact released in Japan on June 26, 2003and the company has also released a short celebratory trailer that traces the history of the franchise.

At the moment we do not know how the software house will celebrate this important anniversary. Waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the new trailer, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu