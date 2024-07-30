Earth Defense Force 6 debuted at #3 on the Steam charts as far as best-selling games are concerned: a truly surprising result for the new episode of the action shooter series by Sandlot, which has always been a niche product.

Steam Deck Elden Ring call of Duty Earth Defense Force 6 No Man’s Sky Dead by Daylight Chained Together Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Season 5: BlackCell Black Myth: Wukong Red Dead Redemption 2

Compared to the previous week, Steam Deck continues to be the best-selling productfollowed in the games rankings by Elden Ring and Call of Duty, while No Man’s Sky drops to fifth place and Dead by Daylight to sixth.

No highs yet for the preorder of Black Myth: Wukongwhich remain on the fringes of the top 10 as the game approaches its release date, expected for August 20 on PC and PlayStation, while the Xbox version will arrive later.