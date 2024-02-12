D3 PUBLISHER And Sandlot have announced a postponement in the release of Earth Defense Force 6 in the West. The title was originally scheduled for this spring, however with this delay the title is now expected for the summer.

This decision was made to allow the development team to add the finishing touches and better prepare for the Western launch.

Earth Defense Force 6 is coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The title will be available in Japan from August 2022 while the Asian edition in English will be available from March 14.

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu