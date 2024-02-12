“Developer Sandlot and publisher D3Publisher have decided to postpone the launch window to add the finishing touches and finalize preparations for the Western launch,” read a joint statement.

D3Publisher announced that Earth Defense Force 6 will be released in the West this summer . The third-person action shooter, already released in Japan, was supposed to be released in the West this spring, but now the postponement of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam versions has been announced. There are no Xbox or Nintendo Switch versions of the game, at least as of this writing.

What is Earth Defense Force 6 about?

There official description reads: “In the year 2025, humanity has won the war against the unknown invaders known as Primers and peace has returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90% of Earth's population has been destroyed and civilization is on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5, in the year 2027. Survivors continue their efforts to rebuild, but threats to the world's security remain persistent.”

“The Primers left behind many alien colonists, and the two species have become increasingly hostile towards each other. The number of invasive organisms lurking deep within the Earth and its ruins continues to increase. Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to save humanity from the brink of defeat or will this be the species' last stand?”

Let's remember that Earth Defense Force 6 is the chapter of the series that sold fastest at launch.