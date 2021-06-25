D3 PUBLISHER is Sandlot have released the second trailer and a very rich new gameplay for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6.

As previously mentioned the title will be released in Japan in the course of 2021, and there is currently no information regarding its Western release. The software house also has not yet announced on which platforms it will be available the game, and while showing the gameplay the producerNobuyuki Okajima had a panel to cover the controller used so as not to cause possible online speculation.

Waiting to know more we leave you with the second trailer and the new gameplay for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, wishing you a good vision as always.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Trailer # 2

Gameplay

Humanity is opposed to its own destiny In 2017, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 he narrated the events of the human race fighting against an alien life form under the vision of a new world. With the motto “Humanity, oppose your fate”, This became the best-selling title in the series. Four years later, in 2021, a new numbered chapter of the series will see the light: EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, set a few years after the end of the fifth chapter But… The end of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 left foreshadowing a hopeless future. After two years of wars, humanity has barely managed to eradicate the unknown invader who suddenly launched the attack. And what is left is the harsh reality that a good 90% of the world’s population has sadly disappeared, and everything is on the verge of collapse. There Earth Defense Force and humanity opposed and won against their fate. But what lies ahead for the future is a world without any hope in terms of reconstruction … Can humanity oppose its fate once again? Setting, history and period Three years after the victory over a dying land. 2024. Humanity has won the two-year war against the unknown invader. But in all of this the human race has been reduced to 10%. Civilization is on the verge of collapse. And the survivors continue to work hard in search of reconstruction … 2027. Humanity was faced with a new problem. Many of the aliens sent into battle have been abandoned on earth. They created a group and occupied some cities to be able to survive. Humans and aliens have clashed frequently, both of them taking great damage and starting to get tired of each other. And the other threat. But there is another problem: the invaders begin to reproduce. They have created a nest in the depths of the earth, and their number has already exceeded that of the remaining humans. People have no choice but to keep fighting to stop the invaders from taking over everything. Rebuilding society and restoring civilization is a very slow process, and humanity continues to struggle against the lurking danger every day.

Source: D3 PUBLISHER, Sandlot Street Gematsu