Before the phenomenon Helldivers 2there was already another contender to the throne of over-the-top satire of military versus alien life, just a little further from Western shores but ever-present, waiting to be discovered. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 comes at our time of greatest need, reminding us that, yes, the Super Earth is fascinating, but its Japanese counterpart is of equally high quality. In fact, in terms of content, it is much richer than the work of Arrowhead. However, I don’t want to dwell too much on comparisons that shouldn’t exist: both games are excellent and I hope that one day we can think of a collaboration, it would be a dream full of cringe and patriotism. For now, I want to put dreams aside and focus on the newcomer: EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 represents the new pinnacle of the saga and introduces a long series of improvements without distorting anything. Because, those who love him know, he is perfect just the way he is.

Title: EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (Steam)

Analyzed version: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Third person shooter

Players: 1-2 (local multiplayer), 1-4 (online)

Publisher: D3 PUBLISHERS

Developer: SANDLOT

Tongue: English (Lyrics & Voice Acting), Japanese (Voice Acting)

Release Date: July 25, 2024

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: additional weapons and missions

Notes: Available in Deluxe Edition with all additional content included We reviewed EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us free of charge by ICO Partners.

Apparent Peace! The Super Soldiers Return to Action?!

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 picks up right where we left off at the end of 5, but for those who haven’t followed the saga, I can assure you that it is not necessary to know the whole story. Although there are twists and an overall narrative that can be satisfying if followed carefully, it quickly fades into the background to make room for a fair of the absurd, Japanese patriotism and classic situations in which the army fights against giant monsters of all kinds and inspirations. The main difference is that in EDF The soldiers do not die waiting for the hero, but make it to the end, defeating the most unimaginable horrors.

If you are new to this world left to the PlayStation 2you might find everything you see strange and old-fashioned, and you would be right. But that is the beauty of the brand of D3encapsulated in a specific time that never seems to pass, despite technological progress. The feeling is that of when you still have some old device at home that you use to watch old DVDs, perhaps with interactive menus, or VHS tapes forgotten in the closet. In this case, however, you have chosen a monster movie with barely any subtitleswith practical effects and acting performances so exaggerated that they would make some Italian series reevaluate. But you like it because it tells you about a time gone by, about things so embarrassing that they became cult. This is the heart of EARTH DEFENSE FORCEand its sixth chapter does not change anything of this classicism, moving away from the choices made with World Brothers or Iron Rain: excellent titles, without a doubt, but which differ from what EDF has always represented.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 takes the reins again and improves them, even if in many aspects it draws without hesitation from EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5. And with “plenty of hands” I mean entire levels and assetsalthough most of the missions are new or revisited in some way. The narrative summary is that, after the hard-won peace and the escape of the First from Earth, aliens have started to show up again, while the rest of humanity, still trying to reclaim the ruins of a devastated world, must deal with this new threat. After a couple of tutorial prologue missions, the game goes from absurd situation to absurd situation, bringing out all kinds of enemies and also quite tough ones right from the start. In a way, EDF 6 It is faster than the others and also richer, although those familiar with the brand will find some of the same situations repeated over and over again. Yet, however absurd, they never tire even after a thousand repetitions.

A New Arsenal! Is There Hope for Earth?!

The merit of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 lies in the significant improvements to all the classes offered by the game. In particular, the Ranger becomes even more valid than the two most used classes: Wing Diver And fencer. The equipment slots have been reorganized to offer more options and, of course, the entire gigantic arsenal has been further expanded, reaching truly impressive numbers for the sixth chapter. Swords, lasers, drones, vehicles, weapons of all kinds and scientific oddities are the order of the day in the game.

Bigger threats require bigger efforts, and on this front EDF 6 is positioned as the definitive way to counterattack the alien invasion, becoming decidedly more enjoyable and customizable. This can be seen in the Rangerthanks to the functions of the Backpackwhich allow you to have grenades, mines and other items in a separate slot. TheAir Rider gains drones that allow him to be useful beyond air/orbital strikes, finally being able to use them in cave missions. In addition to making the cooperative experience more lively, which I highly recommend, they balance the solo experience enormously, making it doable from start to finish without having to resort to forced solutions.

The only flaw remains the loot systemwhich for the creator of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE It is an integral part of the experience, but as a user I find it clashes with modern market habits. It’s not a game-breaking thing, but it is frustrating to have to wander around the map and collect the loot boxes scattered around, especially considering the amount of enemies that appear on the screen. For this chapter, which improves in many aspects related to quality of life, I would have expected a better management of this vital mechanism for equipment upgrades.

If you have the patience to explore and collect every crate, the result will be an arsenal as enviable as that of a great nation. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6in particular, has a narrative structure that amplifies and enhances this arms race, riding the moment in which humanity rises from its ashes and goes on the counterattackin more ways than one might imagine. Clearly, the culmination of this crescendo is found in the battles against the most gigantic monsterscapable of covering entire portions of the game’s urban maps. Seeing armies and your soldiers unite against a kaiju or a gigantic spaceship gives you an adrenaline rush that only EDF can offer, with its “corny B-Movie” soul. Perhaps, at times, it takes itself too seriously, giving off a more decisive and less mocking tone than the typical stereotypes of the series. In some situations I appreciated this change of atmospherebut in others I found it a bit forced, especially considering the dubbing, often not up to a more “dramatic” performance. To tell the truth, however, it is difficult to concentrate on the general’s sentences and speeches when you are surrounded by a myriad of insects ready to kill you, so it is very likely that you will not even notice this aspect.

Who do we recommend EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 to?

Needless to say, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 It’s the definitive chapter for anyone who loved the previous onesespecially if the 5 was (as for many) an entry point into the saga. Being very related to the fifth title, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 is a direct continuation of a war story with a cyclical setting. It is up to you to free humanity from the cruel cycle of Primers and their organic weapons.

At the same time, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 It is also a great title for anyone who wants to try the brand for the first time, intrigued by the fashion associated with Helldivers 2 and from the charm of Starship Troopers. The reason is due to the numerous changes in the statistics and basic mechanics that make the sixth chapter of the series much more enjoyable than in the past; it also runs better on the new generation consoles (not that it took much). As long as you accept its retro soul, the fun of EDF 6 – especially when played with friends – is an experience that can be appreciated by a modern audience as well.

Introduces significant improvements to all game classes

The arsenal has been greatly expanded, offering many options for combat.

The classic EDF in great shape in the plot and scenarios More than something comes directly from the fifth episode

While many of the changes are welcome, more could have been done.