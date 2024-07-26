Furthermore, according to some comments, the Steam page initially did not indicate that it was mandatory to connect a Steam account to play online. third party accounts but that only a few hours after publication the information was added.

Earth Defense Force 6 It is finally available and has quickly taken off review bombing on Steam due to a strange clause: to play online you need connect an Epic Games Store account .

Earth Defense Force 6 Player Opinions

At the time of writing, positive reviews are only 40% of the total, with a rating Average. As reported by PC Gamer, however, initially the percentage was only 29% with a Mostly Negative rating. We will have to see how the situation evolves in the long term.

According to the Sandlot DeveloperEarth Defense Force 6 has switched to Epic Online Services to facilitate cross-play between PS4 and PS5, because the old network implementation “could not handle the shared processing and matchmaking between disparate hardware, necessitating a new solution.” Apparently, Epic Games’ solution was the best.

This obviously means you need to log in with an Epic Games account, which is a nuisance to many Steam users.

It should be noted, however, that It is possible to play offlineso in that case there is no obligation to link accounts. In addition, progression is shared between online and offline sessions. As for the quality of the game, fans seem positively impressed by Earth Defense Force 6 and say that if you enjoyed the fifth chapter you will love this one too.

