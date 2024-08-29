D3 PUBLISHERS And Sandlot announce that the first DLC pack for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (here you can find ours review) “Additional Mission Pack 1: Lost Days” is now available in the West on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC at the price of €14.99.

Let’s see it below in the dedicated trailer below.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Lost Days

What was the fate of a soldier who traveled through time and tried to save humanity many times before becoming the player’s alter ego? A prequel to “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5” for selected elite members of the EDF, with more than 15 additional highly challenging missions. An astonishing enemy awaits you, the likes of which no one has ever seen. There is no hope in this battle. And you cannot resist this fate. However, more than 70 new weapons will appear for those who aspire to conquer the high difficulty missions. Includes 5 difficulty levels. Supports online cooperative play.

Source: D3 PUBLISHERS away Gematsu