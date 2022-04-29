D3 PUBLISHER and the developer Sandlot have finally unveiled the Japanese launch date for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6. The title will be available in Japan starting from next 25 August on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Both versions support the cross-platform multiplayer for up to four playersand buying it on PS4 we can upgrade to PS5 version for free.

Two editions of the game will be released: the Standard Edition from 8,980 yen (about € 65) and the Deluxe Edition from 12,100 yen (about 88 €) which will include within it the Season Pass and other bonuses not yet revealed. Those who pre-order the game will get the support equipment “Reverse Core N-Type”While with the first copies of the game we will be able to receive the bait balls inspired by the VTubers Ookami Mio, Shirakami Fubuki and Nakiri Ayame.

We leave you now with a new trailer for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6wishing you a good vision as always.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu