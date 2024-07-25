D3 PUBLISHERS And Sandlot they released the launch trailer for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6available from today in Europe. It will be possible to purchase the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC for €59.99. Also available on consoles is the Deluxe Edition which, at the price of €89.99includes the base game and the Season Pass.
We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Launch Trailer
Source: D3 PUBLISHER, Sandlot
#EARTH #DEFENSE #FORCE #Europe
