D3 PUBLISHER announced the arrival in the West of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, released last year in Japan. The title will arrive in Europe during spring 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. This latest version will only be available at launch on Steamto then arrive at a later moment also on Epic Games Store.

Here is a brief description of the plot:

Year 2025, humanity has won its battle against the invaders known as Primers and peace has returned to reign on the planet. Unfortunately, however, due to the clashes 90% of the Earth’s population has been wiped outand civilization is on the brink of collapse.

They have passed three years from the events narrated in EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, we are now in 2027. The survivors are continuing their efforts to rebuild civilization, but the dangers to the world remain persistently. The Primers left behind lots of alien colonists, and two of these species have become incredibly hostile towards each other. The number of invasive organisms they have created a nest deep in the earth continues to grow.

The EDF team will be called upon again protect the planet from the aggressive extraterrestrial threatand to discover the gigantic’s true purpose ring-shaped object which recently appeared in the sky. Will the group be able to save humanity or will this time be the end for the human species?

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the western version of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6wishing you a good viewing as always!

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Announcement Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu