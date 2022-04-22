The April 22 we celebrate Earth Day (in English: Earth Day). The United Nations they celebrate this anniversary every year, one month and one day after the spring equinox. The celebration wants to involve as many nations as possible and today they take part 193 countries.

Earth Day was born from the publication, in 1962, of the book, environmentalist manifesto, Silent springof the American biologist Rachel Carson: later, in 1969, at a UNESCO conference in San Francisco, the peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace, first to be celebrated on March 21, 1970the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

This day of balance of nature was then enshrined in a proclamation written by McConnell and signed by United Nations Secretary General U Thant.

Over time, Earth Day has become an event educational and informative. Ecological groups use it as an opportunity to evaluate the problems of the planet: air pollutionwater and soil, the destruction of ecosystems, the thousands of plants and animal species that disappear, and the depletion of non-renewable resources (coal, oil, natural gas).

Earth Day Earth Day celebrations also involve the car world struggling with the energy transition.

During this period one of the most important parameters on a car is the value of CO2 emissionsespecially after the European regulations have become increasingly severe over the last few years, forcing builders to invest more and more in order to achieve low-polluting heat enginesif not to focus directly onelectric.

What is CO2?

The future of the automotive revolves around CO2, taking up the study conducted by automobile.itlet’s see what CO2 is, how it is calculated and how to reduce themwhat are their effects on the environment and the alternatives for one more sustainable mobility respecting the planet.

Traffic pollution

The term CO2 means all carbon dioxide emissions into the air from vehicles equipped with a thermal engine. Co2 is a gas that is formed in combustion processes from the union of the carbon contained in fuels with 2 oxygen atoms present in the air.

CO2 effects in the environment

To suffer most from CO2 emissions is the environment since the production in large quantities of carbon dioxide is harmful to the ozone layerthat is the gaseous layer present in the atmosphere that protects the earth from the action of ultraviolet rays coming from the sun, and contributes to climatic overheating in addition to making the air quality very bad, especially in large city centers.

CO2 is harmful to the environment because it contributes to global warming

How are car CO2 emissions calculated?

To understand how to calculate the CO2 emissions of your car, you must multiply the number of kilometers traveled annually by the emissions value g / Km CO2 reported on vehicle registration document.

The CO2 value is shown in the vehicle registration document

For example, if you just cover them in a year 10,000 Km and the CO2 emissions value is 100g, the quantity of CO2 will be equal to 1.000 Kg of carbon dioxide released into the air annually.

What is the car CO2 value for?

The CO2 value is very important because it is used by the Community at the Community level European Community to evaluate the work of manufacturers, called to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions to at least 55% by 2030 (those who do not do so face heavy fines). For motorists, too, value is essential to access government incentiveswith the various bonuses that are established by CO2 bands: 0-20g / km, 21-60g / km, 61-135g / km.

Those who decide to scrap their category car Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 benefits from a discount of up to 5,000 euros for the purchase of a model with emissions of CO2 from 0 to 20 g / km (2,000 euros without scrapping), while for the purchase with scrapping of a car with emissions from 21 to 60 g / km the Ecobonus reaches a maximum of 4,000 euros (2,000 without a scrapping).

The expected bonus of the state incentive is determined through the CO2 value (in the photo the electric Peugeot e-208)

For the purchase of thermal cars hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g / km range the contribution is 2,000 eurosexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to Euro 5.

The CO2 value necessary to determine the incentive is that of approval reported on the vehicle registration document.

How to reduce car CO2 emissions?

Reducing CO2 emissions is a challenge that is putting car manufacturers to the test. The costs for the electrical transitionin fact, they are difficult to sustain in the long term and many manufacturers have complained about the uselessness of zero-emission cars to reduce CO2.

Electric cars are one of the possible solutions for reducing pollutants

The best solution to make an immediate contribution would be to enhance existing sustainable mobility services such as, for example, i public transport. Or push on car sharing or the use of two-wheeled vehicles such as electric bicycles or encourage the conversion to methane or LPG of older cars.

