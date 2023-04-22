Environmental campaigners gathered outside Britain’s Parliament on the eve of Earth Day to urge action against global warming, while citizens across the globe plant trees and collect rubbish to mark the 54th celebration. of this day.

This year, Earth Day is preceded by weeks of extreme temperatures that are reflected in the maximum recorded in Thailand and a heat wave in India, where at least 13 people died from heat stroke.

The average temperatures on the planet could reach the historical record between 2023 and 2024, scientists warn.

“The climate impact is already here,” said Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of GreenPeace, during a rally calling for action against global warming in front of the British Parliament. Hamid added that when she visits her hometown of New Delhi, she feels like she is “putting her head in an oven,” adding that London’s 2022 heatwave was like a “dystopian movie.”

Activists, led by the Extinction Rebellion group, met in London to start a four-day demonstration for which around 30,000 people registered, in what marks a shift in strategy for this group, recognized at a level for its disruptive practices such as for blocking roads, throwing paint at works of art and breaking glass.

In addition to these acts, other peaceful demonstrations to commemorate Earth Day are expected in Rome and Boston, as well as clean-up campaigns in India and Florida.

Shamans of Peru pay homage to Pachamama on Earth Day 2023 REUTERS – SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

In Peru, indigenous people offered flowers to the “Pachamama” and performed an ancestral cleaning ritual. These ancestral rituals are performed with the aim of thanking Mother Earth and to warn about the situation in the Amazon, as Walter Alarcón, the president of the International Organization of Healing Shamans of Peru, said.

Precisely this week, after a meeting with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, US President Joe Biden asked his country’s Congress to disburse 500 million dollars to help the countries through which the Amazon jungle crosses (Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia , Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela) to protect it.

Almost at the same time that the United Nations Organization warned that governments are falling short of complying with the Paris Agreement, which sought to keep the increase in temperature below 1.5 degrees by limiting the use of fossil fuels.

In fact, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel Against Climate Change, the UN group of scientists created to monitor and evaluate this problem, reported that the planet is heading to increase its temperature beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2035.