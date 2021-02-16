Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Jassim Al-Zaabi, Chief Operating Officer of the “Earth” company affiliated with “EDGE”, considered that the military industrialization base is the most important base that contributes to the growth and prosperity of military industries in various fields in the country.

He said: “Earth” was established in Abu Dhabi in 2009 to provide effective solutions to the most complex technological and engineering challenges, to provide high-level and efficient engineering innovations and to integrate the latest technological systems with military platforms.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, he added: “Earth provides its customers with air, sea and land systems and solutions, and customized weapons, relying on its own comprehensive capabilities, in cooperation with its local and international partners, in the governmental, academic and industrial sectors.

He added, “Earth” has more than a decade of experience in providing systems and solutions that include: imaging, optics and lasers, autonomous systems, robotics, information and communication systems, materials science, industrial engineering, systems and software engineering.

Dr. Jassim Al-Zaabi pointed out that the most prominent products, systems and integrated services provided by “Earth” include solutions for research and development, engineering, technological integration and manufacturing for land, sea and air systems and weapons, and this also includes project management related to those solutions, pointing out that land systems solutions include designing panels Electronic printed and weapon systems, integrating land platforms with weapons and autonomous land systems, while air systems solutions include aircraft systems integration capabilities, aircraft modification and upgrade, flight tests and unmanned aerial vehicles, while marine systems include, providing maritime operations consulting and technical support, and installing marine systems Maintenance and overhaul, mechanical, electrical and electronic marine engineering consultancy.

Al-Zaabi stated that Earth’s capabilities include developing weapons, integrating military platforms with weapons and field tests. It also owns the Electro-Optics Center of Excellence, which is an international center and facility specialized in providing high-value electro-optical systems services necessary to implement the tasks of Earth’s clients in the defense and security sectors.

He mentioned that the most distinguished “Earth” product is an autonomous waterslide with a wirelessly controlled bypass system via a remote control designed by “Earth”, which is used in marine rescue operations and coast guard patrols. A remote-controlled container system, ideal for protecting critical civilian or military assets and infrastructure, designed for use in harsh environmental conditions, and optimized to detect, track, and defeat threats in real time. In addition to an intelligent missile launch system, it was designed and developed to perform a range of mission requirements and has the flexibility to be integrated with helicopter, jet and drone systems. And autonomous land-based systems, through which sophisticated, fast, and high-endurance land vehicles are developed to serve the vital installations and coasts protection apparatus, and to reduce the risk of personnel exposure to fires.

He pointed out that “Earth” is working with leading international defense system providers and original equipment manufacturers, with the aim of developing important components in operating systems that greatly enhance readiness, readiness and military capabilities, from high-level unmanned ground vehicles, laser defense systems, to nanomaterials. And vehicle used to armor soldiers, and 3D printing of sensitive aircraft components.

Dr. Jassim Al-Zaabi added: “Earth” is a pioneer in the field of imaging and optics that improves safety and security levels for Emirati military personnel, and helps improve the performance of military vehicles and aircraft, as optical systems increase the volume of information available to all parties, whether soldiers, pilots or autonomous vehicles. Control, ultimately enhancing field readiness.

On the employment of modern technology and artificial intelligence in “Earth”, Al Zaabi stressed that “Earth” is distinguished by more than a decade of local and international experience in defense systems, imaging, optics and lasers, autonomous systems, robots, communication and information systems, materials science, industrial engineering, software and systems engineering. , Indicating that «Earth» provides product research, development, testing, and integration with all types of platforms, technologies and systems. It has partnered with Khalifa University to conduct cutting-edge research in many areas of shared expertise. This partnership is organized as distinct thematic laboratories with long experience in the field of intellectual property for products made in the UAE within sectors such as space and remote sensing.

Dr. Jassim Al-Zaabi said: “Earth” focuses on expanding its capabilities and technological offerings by providing products developed in the UAE, to meet the needs of end-users at the local and international levels, indicating its keenness to invest in technology, equipment development facilities, and research and development of staff capabilities to ensure Acquiring advanced technology and unique products and presenting them to our customers.

With regard to research and development in “Earth”, Al Zaabi stressed the company’s keenness to develop integrated military innovations in research and development laboratories, supervised and led by a team that includes former members of the UAE Armed Forces, pointing out that autonomous systems are the main focus of research and development laboratories in ” Earth ».

He said, “While continuing to develop technologies in the defense industries sector around the world, we aim to assist the UAE Armed Forces in enhancing their field readiness, with research and development focusing on meeting the merger and integration requirements of the armed forces’ systems.”

Dr. Jassim Al-Zaabi said: Our first and most important goal is to provide engineering innovations, research and development at a high international level, to serve the national interests of the state. On market data, periodic inspections, comments, opinions, and continuous reports.