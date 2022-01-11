One of the ways in which 343 Industries aims to keep current and attractive Halo Infinite is regularly posting new content. So far what the game has received is original, but there is a possibility that it has collaborations.

The most curious thing is that the first could be one related to one of the characters in Toy story, the famous Buzz lightyear. That’s what a recent discovery made in this title suggests.

Halo Infinite and Buzz Lightyear reunited in a Warthog

Was the user bissue_tox in Reddit who shared something very special. They are about new appearances or skins what will the vehicle have Warthog. In total there are 23 but there is one that has attracted a lot of attention.

All because the colors it has are the same as those of the special costume of Buzz. It is the classic combination of white, green and purple. It does not seem to be a coincidence and that is when many considered the reason for adding something like that.

There was no shortage of who in Reddit remember that in June of this year the movie of Lightyear produced by Pixar Animation Studios Y Walt Disney Pictures.

It’s about a spin-off from Toy story focused on the character who inspired the toy and whose voice now comes from the actor Chris Evans.

It should be noted that it is still necessary to confirm the veracity of the information, but if it is real, a collaboration of this type is undoubtedly interesting.

Collaborations have become common in video games

At least it’s completely unexpected. Maybe they came up with it Disney Y Xbox Game Studios to promote both Lightyear What Halo Infinite.

It is becoming more and more common for various games to include content from other titles, series, shows, movies, and even real-life people.

The clearest case in this sense are the Battle royal What Fortnite, Free Fire, PUBG or Call of Duty: Warzone. Although it is not something exclusive to the genre.

There is the case of Rocket league, which has many collaborations with third companies year after year. What does not seem so possible is that it is a simple ‘wink’ of 343 Industries to Buzz lightyear.

That is, something done apart from Disney. Although from a legal point of view it does not seem that a simple color pattern could be the subject of a lawsuit. It is best to wait for information that confirms or denies this discovery.

