Users who support Trump claimed that the Democrat had used accessories with Bluetooth headphones, but websites indicate that the jewelry is from Tiffany

The pearl earrings worn by Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris during the debate ABC News on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) against former President Donald Trump (Republican Party) led to a discussion on social media.

Trump supporters claimed that Kamala would have used a New H1 Audio EarringBluetooth headset built into earrings made by German startup Icebach Sound Solutions. According to them, the device would have allowed the Democrat to receive information from her campaign while debating with Trump.

See the accessories used by Kamala and the device from the German startup in the image below:

Tiffany & Co. earrings

However, according to the website Daily Beastthe earrings worn by the Democrat are from Tiffany & Co. and belong to the brand’s collection HardWear.

Node official websitethe model Double Pearl Hinged Earrings in Sterling Silversimilar to the item used (it is silver) by the vice president, costs US$ 800 (R$ 4,523.84, at the current exchange rate).

The unofficial website What Kamala Wore (What Kamala Wore, in Portuguese), which monitors looks and describes the pieces used by the Democrat, states that the earrings have been worn on other occasions by the vice president, such as at the Juneteenth ceremony in June 2024. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the US.

Reproduction/What Kamala Wore

TRUMPS COMPARE

Businessman Jason Miller, a former Trump advisor, shared an interview with X (formerly Twitter) Managing Director of Icebach Sound Solutions, Iversen Maltto the Tom’s Guide, in which the executive claims that the similarity between the earrings and the headset was “impressive”.

“We do not know whether Ms. Harris used one of our products. The similarity is striking, and while our product was not specifically developed for use in presidential debates, it is suitable for that purpose.”he stated.

Former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who is popular with Trump supporters, also posted a photo of Kamala wearing the pearl earrings during the debate alongside a print of reporting of the Tom’s Guide about the Nova H1 Audio Earring headphones.

“Interesting choice of earrings tonight”wrote Loomer.