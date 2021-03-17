Jagoba Arrasate continues to see whether finally on Saturday, in El Alcoraz, they will be able to Unai García, Oier and Roberto Torres. The three remain confined after communicating the club at the end of last week that they had maintained direct contact with a positive for COVID in their personal environment. They were joined on Monday Sergio Herrera, after having tested positive a relative with whom he had tested positive. All four have given negative in PCR that have been done so far.

The Navarrese have continued today with training to prepare for the match against Huesca. Today’s session consisted of activation, technique, rounds, soccer and prevention work. It has had the participation of Chimy Ávila and Rubén García, who yesterday trained at a slower pace due to physical discomfort. Meanwhile, Rubén Martínez, Iñigo Pérez and Roncaglia have continued with specific work.

The rojillos will continue tomorrow with the preparation of the match that on Saturday from 6.30 in the afternoon will measure them at Huesca. The points at stake are very important for both teams, especially for the local team, since both seek permanence.