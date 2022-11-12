Daily Mail: Doctor removes earpiece stuck in man’s ear for five years

A Royal Navy veteran from the British city of Weymouth, Dorset, walked for five years with an earpiece stuck in his ear and thought he was deaf. About it informs Daily Mail.

Wallace Lee believed that his hearing problems were due to his career as he worked in the noisy aviation industry. Another of his suggestions about the causes of deafness was an old injury received while playing rugby. But after the man purchased a home endoscope, he noticed a small white object in his ear.

The man went to the doctor, and he removed the foreign object with tweezers. The doctor was amazed when he saw what was causing the blockage in the ear. Turned out to be a headphone jack. Lee suggested that it got stuck in his ear while on the plane. “Five years ago I flew to Australia to visit my family. I bought these little headphones that you can put on different pads, ”he said.

Apparently, one of these pads got stuck in the ear. After the trip, the man noticed that his hearing had deteriorated. The man began to fear that he would finally go deaf. The Briton said that over the years he had repeatedly tried to clear his ears, but to no avail.

After removing the foreign object from his ear, Lee’s hearing improved dramatically. “I immediately heard everything that was going on in the room. The fog that had been in my head all these years instantly disappeared, and I began to hear perfectly. It was such a relief!” he said.

