The launch date of the Apple iPhone 12 series is approaching. Meanwhile, rumors and news related to this series are also being heard. According to a new trendforce report, the company will launch its 2020 lineup without accessories and the devices in this series will also be costlier than the current iPhone 11 series.According to the report, the charger will not be available in the retail box of smartphones from the Apple iPhone 12 series. Not only this, it is being told that new iPhones will come without wired earpods. The introduction of accessories without the iPhone 12 Series has been reported many times before. It was also said in these reports that the company will offer a separate 20 W charger for the iPhone 12 series.

(Photo: trendforce)

Starting price may be $ 699

Trendforce has also mentioned in its report the prices of the devices under the iPhone 12 series. According to the report, the price of iPhone 12 can be between $ 699 to $ 749. The company can offer iPhone 12 Max with a starting price of $ 799 or $ 849. If you talk about the iPhone 12 Pro, then its price can start between $ 1,049 to $ 1,099. The most premium device of the series will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Its price can start from Rs 1,149 to Rs 1,199.

By far the most expensive iPhone series

If the price stated in the Trendforce report is correct, then this iPhone 12 series will be called the company’s most expensive iPhone series. However, the iPhone 12 series was already expected to be expensive as it can get many more special features with 5G connectivity. However, Apple has said that it is trying to keep the prices of the iPhone 12 series low.