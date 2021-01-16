Shortly after the beginning of each year, after the toasts and the holidays, it’s time to think about filing your tax returns. An obligation that reaches almost everyone: from companies to salaried employees and retirees, and that includes the self-employed.

The calendar of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) establishes different dates according to the type of tax. As the Income Tax It is retroactive (corresponds to the previous fiscal year), next year it will be necessary to report the income and possible deductions for the year 2020.

Therefore, it is convenient to know what are the expiration dates of the Income Tax in 2021.

Deductions

Income Tax. The traditional paper form.

The first date to take into account by taxpayers included in the so-called fourth category (salaried and retired, mostly) it’s march 31. Until that day, through Form 572, which is accessed via web by Siradig (System for Registration and Updating of Income Tax Deductions), you must submit the detail of deductions and moonlighting (in case of having more than one job).

Siradig is the AFIP system that allows us to enter and upload electronically information on our deductions for Income Tax. This is: those items where we will not pay, or will not pay up to a certain amount.

It allows employees in a dependency relationship to electronically transmit the information of these to their employers. deductions. In this way, according to the AFIP, the worker presents the F. 572 web (Form 572) with the concepts to be deducted, the perceptions that would have been made or the extra income that he would have in case of having another job. AFIP has a video which explains how to do it.

The main deductions are as follows:

SPOUSE . People with no income or who earn up to $ 123,861 per year. The deduction comes to $ 115,471.

. People with no income or who earn up to $ 123,861 per year. The deduction comes to $ 115,471. CHILDREN. They must be under the age of 18 or disabled. $ 58,323 is deducted from the tax for each one.

They must be under the age of 18 or disabled. $ 58,323 is deducted from the tax for each one. MEDICAL EXPENSES. They may not exceed 5% of the net profit for all of 2020. You must enter the vouchers.

They may not exceed 5% of the net profit for all of 2020. You must enter the vouchers. CHECK TAX. Up to 33% of what the banks withheld during 2020.

Up to 33% of what the banks withheld during 2020. DOMESTIC SERVICE. The personnel must be registered, and the amount to be deducted reaches $ 123,861.

The personnel must be registered, and the amount to be deducted reaches $ 123,861. RENTAL HOUSING. Up to 40% of what was paid, with a cap of $ 123,861.

Up to 40% of what was paid, with a cap of $ 123,861. INTEREST ON MORTGAGE CREDITS. Up to $ 20,000 a year.

Up to $ 20,000 a year. LIFE OR RETIREMENT INSURANCE. Also burial expenses of the holder or dependents, donations, mobility and travel expenses, contributions from Reciprocal Guarantee companies and expenses for the purchase of work equipment.

In addition to the deductions mentioned above, Article 30 of Law 20.628 establishes special deductions, ranging from $ 123,861 to $ 594,533. For all information regarding Income Tax it is good to resort to the AFIP website.

Declared jurisdictions

2019. Example of the AFIP. He raised the non-taxable minimum to $ 55,261.

He Another expiration date that should be noted is from June 11 to 16, when the self-employed must submit their annual affidavits. In this case, Profits it is paid in advance in August, October, December 2021 and February and April 2022. Companies, meanwhile, must pay it between the 13th and the 15th of the sixth month after the close of the annual fiscal year.

In the case of those who work in a dependency relationship, it is the employer who makes, each month, the discount for Earnings. Singles are covered by the tax from $ 55,261 per month; those who are married, from $ 64,145 and those married with two children if they earn more than $ 73,104 per month. If the employee exceeds $ 2,000,000 between annual income and equity You must also submit documentation of Personal property.

