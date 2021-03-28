In a fast process and that indicates the importance of the project for the ruling party in this election year, this same Sunday and after the approval by the Deputies, Sergio Massa sent to the Senate the bill to reform the income tax.

The initiative was approved in general by 241 votes – there were 3 abstentions by legislators of Together for Change – shortly before 8 in the morning by Deputies. About an hour later it was approved in the particular vote, where some changes were made to the text.

For example, the proposal of the radical Emiliano Yacobitti that workers can deduct from the payment of the tax the expenses in educational materials of their children. Also another change for former presidents and former vices to pay income tax.

Senate session, last December.

Already at midmorning, Massa, president of the Deputies, sent the resolution with the text of the half-sanction to Cristina Kirchner, president of the Senate. The text in PDF format with the standard, in addition, was sent by WhatsApp to key figures of the ruling bloc of the Upper House.

The senator Carlos Caserio -Frente de Todos-Córdoba), president of the Senate Budget committee, called this Sunday a meeting of the body for this Tuesday at 12:30 to discuss the project.

“This law will bring a lot of relief to workers and retirees. It is a great joy to be able to comply with the Argentines and recover social justice,” Caserio said this Sunday.

The intention of the ruling party is to give an opinion on the initiative as much as possible this Tuesday and leave it in a position to be approved by the campus in a session that will be held next week.

The sources consulted warned that in the event that any unexpected During the discussion, the commission’s dispatch could be postponed for one day, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Without changes

The Senate does not plan to touch a comma to the bill approved by Deputies. “It will be like a tennis ball, we will return it as soon as it arrives,” they told Clarion in the block of Frente de Todos.

What happens, and which also confirms the rush of the ruling party to approve the law, is that the text with the changes in Earnings was worked in mirror in recent weeks between pro-government deputies and senators.

Massa specifically mentioned this Sunday his contacts with the head of the Frente de Todos bench, Senator José Mayans, and Caserio.

At the initiative of Caserio, for example, Deputies retouched an article so that the closest relatives of people incapacitated for work can deduct the tax forever (the text ordered in 2019 of the law detailed that they must be under 18 years of age).

The government’s roadmap establishes that after this week’s ruling, the next bill will be approved by the Senate.

The session It will be on Wednesday 7 or at the latest on Thursday 8, they said on the bench of the Frente de Todos.