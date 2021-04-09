Unanimously, the Senate approved the changes to the Income Tax. From now on, only salaried employees who earn more than $ 150 thousand gross and retirees who receive the equivalent of eight minimum pensions will pay.

With the support of the opposition, which made a difference but clarified that it supports “all tax relief”, the norm obtained 66 affirmative votes and no rejections. The PRO senator, Esteban Bullrich, was the only one to abstain. Changes to the Monotax regime were also approved.

The debate passed without major crossings, although at the end it was the president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, who challenged the head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, Luis Naidenoff. “We listen to you when you speak and you behave like barrabravas, why do you do those things? Very rude, horrible,” he snapped. “There are worse things,” Naidenoff replied.

The text, powered by the President of the Deputies, Sergio Massa, became one of the flags of the ruling party in the midst of the economic crisis aggravated by the pandemic and in the run-up to the electoral campaign.

The benefit will be for 1,200,000 people and the fiscal cost, according to the Congressional Budget Office, is estimated at $ 48 million. The measure will be retroactive to January and workers who earn between 150 thousand and 173 thousand will pay the tax, but the AFIP will establish deductions to avoid such a sudden jump.

“It was estimated that in 2021 more than 2 million workers would pay. With this modification, 1.2 million will stop paying and will contribute 733 thousand workers and retirees. This represents 7%. Less than the historical 10% that only broke during the government of Cambiemos, when the tribute reached 23.4% of the workers “, detailed the president of the Budget Commission, Carlos Caserio, in charge of defending the text.

“This is going to mean more resources for families that are going to turn to consumption, and it is going to generate employment,” celebrated the official Cordovan.

In Together for Change they considered that the measure is “necessary and important”, but “insufficient”. “A substantive reform is still pending“, raised Víctor Zimmermann and enumerated some of the points suggested by the opposition that were not incorporated.

Among them, he pointed out that the norm does not contemplate the self-employed, which generates “distortions”, and that the update should be for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) instead of the RIPTE.

“The CPI is what determines the purchasing power. For having adjusted for RIPTE, where prices beat wages, we had a 31% increase in people who began to pay it,” said Martín Lousteau and added: “There is no Than wearing this epic The 90% who earn less will not generate any relief. It’s a relief for the 5% of workers who are in the top 10% of earning“.

During the debate in the lower house, several modifications were incorporated to the sanctioned bill. Among them, the exemption from the bonus and overtime for health personnel, daycare expenses and the deduction for the common-law partner. It was also stipulated that the assignments of former presidents pay Profits, which until now they did not.

Meanwhile, the reform of the Monotax regime – also approved unanimously – proposes updating the caps of each category and creates a bridge to facilitate the entry of taxpayers to the general regime.

Although both projects had broad consensus, lThe discussion was crossed by politics and comparison between the current government of Alberto Fernández and his predecessor Mauricio Macri.

The ruling party was in charge of remembering that during the Macri campaign he had promised to eliminate the tribute and that he did not do so. “We Peronists do not promise but we do deliver “, chicaneó the official Nancy González.

“It is seen that Alberto Fernández is not a Peronist because he promised to increase retirees by 20% and not only did he not do it, but he adjusted them, “replied the radical Julio Martínez.

The Cordovan from PRO, Laura Rodríguez Machado, chicaneó: “Psychologists will say that you name someone a lot is that you are in love. They spent it naming Macri, I regret Alberto Fernández, you can get a little jealous that they don’t even mention him. once because it is very difficult to find a success and there is no better defense than a good attack. “

Following the psychological theory, the official Alfredo Luenzo answered: “The interpretation of the senator can be one, but it can also be due to a trauma that is a physical or psychological aggression that brings about the weakening of self-esteem. To heal ourselves we are reviewing the trauma and We do it with projects like the one we are dealing with today. “