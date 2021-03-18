With accompaniment –in partial dissent – from the opposition, Deputies gave an opinion to the project that raises the floor of the Income Tax to $ 150,000 for salaried employees and from 6 to 8 minimum salaries for retirees.

The benefit would reach 1,200,000 people and the fiscal cost is estimated at $ 47,569 million.

“It is about returning to the historical level reached by this tax that, due to the rule of wages and inflation, had been distorted. 25% of the salaried workers came to pay it and with this project only 7% will do so,” defended the project the president of the Budget Commission, Carlos Heller.

The Juntos por el Cambio bench signed the bill, but raised dissidents. “We accompany in general because it’s better than nothing but could have been done in a more consistent way“, advanced the radical Luis Pastori.

The opposition called for the self-employed to be considered; that the update be made by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) instead of the Average Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers (RIPTE); and the repeal of the special deduction for retirees.

The lavagnismo, although it does not integrate the commissions, also announced that it would accompany in general, although with criticism. “We continue to carry out economic policy as if we had a level of informality with Scandinavian indexes. 50% of private workers are in the black. This modification is a distorting patch,” said Jorge Sarghini, and recalled the request of his bench to increase by 50 % family allowances.

The bases of the project:

– Only wage earners who earn more than $ 150,000 and retirees who earn more than 8 minimum salaries will pay Income Tax – The floor will be adjusted annually by the variation of the RIPTE.

– The validity is retroactive to January 1 – The bonus is exempt for workers and retirees who receive a salary less than that amount.

– There will be a special deduction for those who charge between $ 150,000 and up to $ 173,000 to avoid “abrupt jumps”.

– Maintains the benefit of the “Patagonian zone” and the exclusion of travel expenses and mobility.

– The “concubine” is incorporated into the deduction, as it currently applies to “spouses”.

– The reimbursement of childcare expenses for children up to 3 years of age will not pay income tax.

– The deduction for disabled children is doubled.

– The exemption in the tax on overtime for health personnel due to the pandemic is extended.