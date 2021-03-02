The leaders of the CGT and a score of unions met with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to discuss adjustments to the project that raises the income tax floor. The initiative, they trusted, it will begin to be debated next week in the Work and Budget committees.

After 5:00 p.m., the General Secretaries of the CGT entered the Delia Parodi room of the Congress, Hector Daer (Health) and Carlos Acuna (Service Stations); Julio Piumato (UEJN); Antonio Caló (UOM); Sergio Sasia (Railway Union); Andres Rodriguez (UPCN) and Gerardo Martinez (UOCRA), among others.

Among the points they raised, they ask that the items for extra hours and night, per diem, the Christmas bonus, holidays, non-working days worked, additional ones for productivity or uprooting, compensation, lunch, school expenses, and the differential for unfavorable area.

Parliamentary authorities he promised “that many things are incorporated” To the text. The requested modifications are being discussed with the Ministry of Economy to assess what their impact on collection would be. The fiscal loss, they estimate, exceeds $ 40 billion.

In any case, the unionists advanced their accompaniment. “This project It is a step forward towards our maximum objective which is to exclude this tax. on salaries, with the understanding that these are not in any way ‘earnings’ as the original law intends, “said the CGT in a statement.

The original project establishes that dependent workers who earn up to $ 150,000 gross and retirees who earn up to eight minimum salaries, will not pay Profits. The benefit would reach 1,200,000 people.

“In January 2016, 11.6% of formal and retired workers paid Earnings. In January 2021, after the deep setback and fiscal voracity, they pay 25.5%. This project will allow us less than 10% pay it once the law is sanctioned. From the Machinea board to here it will be the most important advance in tax relief, “defended Massa at the start of the meeting on Tuesday.

In addition to Massa, the union members were received by the president of the Budget Committee, Carlos Heller, and her partner, Vanesa Siley. Also present was the union legislator Walter Correa, of tanners.

Last week, the president of the Chamber had met with members of the union extract who raised similar proposals. FdT legislator Facundo Moyano, secretary of the tolls union, even presented his own project.

Massa’s initiative was endorsed by President Alberto Fernández who requested prompt treatment.

“I want to ask this legislative body to speed up the treatment of the law that facilitates the reduction of the income tax on wages. If we do so, more than 1,200,000 Argentines will be freed from paying this tax. have retired, they will benefit from it, thus recovering their purchasing power, “he stated in the opening speech of ordinary sessions.

The opposition, which accompanies the initiative, also calls for changes. Among them, that the self-employed workers are included in the benefits.

Although the commissions have not yet been convened, the ruling party plans to begin debating the project next Tuesday. However, in order to rule on projects, it is necessary to extend the virtual protocol, which has expired since last month.

Along with the Profits project, the ruling party will seek to address the Executive Monotributo project that seeks to alleviate the burden of those who pass to the General Regime and finance the debts that were generated by the suspension of the automatic exclusion between 2019 and 2020.