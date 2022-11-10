Earnings period | Fortum made millions in profits with high-cost electricity

Fortum expects that the sale agreement of the subsidiary Uniper will be completed by the end of the year.

Energy company Fortum made a strong result in July-September, if you ignore the figures of Fortum’s subsidiary Uniper.

Fortum’s comparable operating profit was EUR 421 million in the third quarter. A year ago, the company was down to 243 million euros.

The result exceeded not only the comparison period but also analysts’ expectations. Analysts expected a comparable operating profit of 385 million euros, according to the Vara-Research information service.

The price of electricity has risen to a record high in Europe during the fall, which increases Fortum’s profitability. The sales prices of Fortum’s Generation segment, which is responsible for Nordic electricity production, rose by almost half from a year ago and averaged 63.9 euros per megawatt hour. The result of the unit responsible for electricity consumer sales also rose significantly.

Fortum has protected 80 percent of the end-of-year wholesale electricity sales in the Nordic countries at a price of 49 euros per megawatt hour. It has protected about 65 percent of next year’s electricity sales at a price of 49 euros per megawatt hour. Protection prices have risen considerably since a year ago.

Fortum’s the subsidiary Uniper drifted into a crisis in the summer when Russia stopped exporting gas to Germany. In September, Fortum and the German government agreed on Uniper’s emergency financing. With the agreement, Fortum is selling its Uniper shares to the German government. The agreement is not yet valid, so Fortum reports Uniper as a discontinued operation at the moment.

Read more: Uniper made losses of 40 billion euros

When Uniper’s figures are taken into account, Fortum Group’s profit was around two billion euros at a loss and the cash flow was more than eight billion euros at a loss.

Uniper’s sale requires official approvals and a decision of Uniper’s extraordinary general meeting. Fortum expects the arrangement to be completed by the end of the year.

Fortum calculates that its total loss from the Uniper investment is slightly less than 6 billion euros. The amount consists of the investment in Uniper’s shares, the dividends paid by Uniper and the purchase price received from the sale of Uniper.

“The sale has a negative effect on the equity of the parent company Fortum, but we have estimated that the group’s equity remains at a sufficient level and there is no need for additional equity financing”, CEO of Fortum Markus Rauramo says in the announcement.

In protections the derivatives used require collateral from the owner, and during this year Fortum has had difficulty finding enough cash to meet the collateral. In a cash crunch, Fortum has resorted to state aid.

The state investment company Solidium promised Fortum funding earlier in the fall, but the terms of the funding are exceptionally strict. Fortum has to organize a free share issue for Solidium, as a result of which Solidium will receive one percent of Fortum’s shares. In addition, Fortum has to pay exceptionally high interest costs.

“At the moment, our situation in terms of working capital is stable and we have enough liquid assets to meet the collateral requirements,” says Rauramo in the press release.

The share issue organized for Solidium requires the approval of Fortum’s extraordinary general meeting.

The EU Commission and many EU member states are currently planning various policy measures in response to exceptionally high electricity and energy prices. Many countries are planning, for example, so-called windfall taxes to curb the profits of energy companies. Fortum has reservations about windfall taxes.

“Price and profit ceilings and windfall taxes must not be permanent, because they would weaken the energy industry’s opportunities to invest in the energy transition in the long term. In order for these investments to be implemented, the companies need clear, predictable and carefully prepared regulation. The general visibility and reliability of the regulatory environment are key,” commented Rauramo.