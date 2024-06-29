At the beginning of April, TikTok launched TikTok Lite, an application that sought to reward users who interacted with the social network through a points system, redeemable in vouchers to spend on Amazon and other platforms. Although the appin the testing phase in countries such as Spain and France, was intended for over-18s, the European Commission was quick to ask for explanations and threatened to block it if TikTok did not provide guarantees that minors would not access it or that it would not become addictive. Just a few weeks after it began operating, the company decided to get ahead of Brussels’ decision and temporarily suspend the project. The idea was to reward users for logging in every day or watching videos on the platform, with a maximum reward of one euro per day. A dangerous initiative that illustrates how the monetization of everyday activities is reaching levels close to dystopia.

TikTok is not the only app that blatantly encourages content consumption. In fact, there have been these kinds of initiatives almost since the dawn of social media, increasingly refined and focused on covering all kinds of routines. On YouTube it is easy to find a multitude of videos that classify the best apps to earn money by watching videos, always very small amounts, but tempting for the youngest or for those who need extra income. The same thing happens with applications that claim to pay you for walking or running, such as WeWard or SweatCoin, to name a few of the most popular. Receiving a minimum financial compensation for reading books is Cashzine’s claim, in Swagbucks they reward customers for taking surveys and in Rewarded Play they seek to attract people to participate in games on-line.

The wide variety of apps that monetize routine and the tens of thousands of downloads that many of them have are evidence of the good reception they have among users. At this point, it is worth asking: what is the real profit of these tools if there is no subscription fee to use them and they pay money to their users? The answer is simple. To access them, customers must provide their personal data, information that swells databases whose content can often end up in other companies.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns of the risks of applications that “pay you” to do simple things. “In reality, what these companies are obtaining is a benefit from the use of the user’s data at the cost of the user losing control over the use made of their personal data. We must be wary of this type of initiative because in exchange for a supposed reward, the user gives up their data without clear and informed consent, with the risks that this entails. This is even more serious in the case of minors, since this type of transfer should not be allowed,” says Ileana Izverniceanu, OCU communications director.

In this sense, Ivan Portillo, CTI leader at the company specialized in cybersecurity BeDisruptive and director of the Kschool master’s degree in Cyberintelligence, points out: “It is essential that users are properly informed about the use of their data and the benefits they can obtain from it. “This practice, especially in free applications that generate revenue through data monetization.” In these apps Not only personal information is handled, but also very valuable information related, for example, to physical activity, health or different behavioral habits that may be shared with third parties. Portillo refers to “the monetization of non-personal data derived from user behavior in applications.” And it details: “This data may include viewing preferences, physical activity or other usage patterns. It is important to note that this practice does not necessarily compromise the user’s privacy, as long as sensitive personal data is not disclosed.” This does not remove the obligation of companies to “be transparent regarding what type of data is collected and shared with third parties for subsequent monetization,” the expert clarifies.

How exactly do applications that monitor certain aspects of our lives work? The offer is extensive, although many similarities are identified in the way it is used. In general terms, it is about making the experience as simple as possible, avoiding obstacles for the user that may discourage them from completing the registration process. Once personal data is provided, different methods of use and remuneration are usually offered. For example, in the case of WeWard, they track every step you take and depending on the distance they provide you with points, the more steps you take, the higher the score. In addition, they include a map with establishments located in the area where you walk to find offers and promotions, so you should always have the location activated. Both in this app As with many others, you can collect money directly or receive it in the form of shopping vouchers to spend in different online stores. Sometimes, you are encouraged to donate the money raised to different charities. The amounts are usually minimal. The more you use the app, the more you will receive, which is one of the ways to retain users.

In addition to the problem surrounding the misuse of personal data, the most direct danger of this type of tool is its impact on mental health. According to psychologist Juan Carlos Arancibia, if there is no control, it could cause us stress, anxiety, feelings of anguish and could even become obsessed. “We live with our mobile phone in our hand and if you add to this the monetization of doing things that we normally do, there is a risk of becoming addicted. Therefore, the important thing here is not to become dependent and for this not to interfere with other aspects of our life,” he says. The World Health Organization recommends avoiding spending more than 120 minutes a day on the mobile phone, a figure very far from reality. On average, It is estimated that each Spaniard spends more than five hours We spend 35% of our waking hours using our mobile phones and computers. And a good part of those minutes are spent checking instant messaging apps and social networks over and over again, both of which generate the greatest dependency. This dangerous dependency could also occur when we abuse the apps that encourage us to spend time on our mobile phones. “If there is no control and we develop a dependency, it can lead to addiction. That is why it is so important that we are aware of the time we spend with these apps and analyse whether we are spending more time than necessary or whether this is taking away important moments from our lives,” advises Arancibia.

Even when they are not open, these applications can make use of the client’s location, another way of collecting data and information of all kinds. It is already more than normalized, but it is convenient to be aware of each step that is taken in the field of the Internet and to really know what is accepted when accessing the tracking of tastes and interests. And the fact is that, even by sharing the most irrelevant and everyday detail, one can be opening the door of one’s home to potential strangers.