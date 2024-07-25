EA announces that players of EA Sports FC 24 You can earn Ultimate Team rewards by watching FC 25 analysis.

As usual, EA Sports FC 25 It was announced a few weeks ago, recently Electronic Arts presented several important details for the video game, among them, that it will be giving rewards to the players of the most recent EA Sports FC 24 watching trailers for the sequel.

EA Sports FC 25 It is confirmed that it will be released on September 27, 2024 and its price will be around $1000 MXN in each version as always, so we recommend that you save up to be able to enjoy this fun game.

Source: EA Sports

The rewards that can be obtained will be relatively normal, such as Futties: packs with high-rated cards that, although they may sound mediocre, may be worth it in the future; draft tokens and a pack of premium gold players for EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team, but only if we see the 4 analyses.

Today, July 25th, the first analysis was released, the gameplay analysis of EA Sports FC 25:

EA Sports FC 24: How to get Ultimate Team rewards

To get these rewards, you will first have to link your YouTube account to your EA account and then watch at least 3 minutes of any of the reviews. So in the end you can get 4 things if you watch all the videos.

To date, we do not know the exact dates of each analysis, however Electronic Arts published a list with approximate times. Here is the list:

Game In-Depth Analysis – July 25

Rush Game Mode Review – July

Ultimate Team In-Depth Analysis – August

Career Mode In-Depth Analysis – August

Tell us, will you try to get these EA Sports FC 24 rewards? Tell us through the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.