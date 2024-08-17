Earn more than 20 thousand euros a month selling photos, the secret of a 20-year-old student

Jade, a college student passionate about photographhas discovered an innovative method to earn over 20,000 euros per monthsimply selling photos taken with his iPhone.

His success gained popularity on TikTokwhere he posts videos under the name @captured.by.jadesharing experiences and tips on how to monetize the photos in your gallery without the need for expensive equipment or advanced skills. The news was released by the Spanish site The Vanguard.

Jade revealed in her videos that many companies are looking for authentic visual content for their Marketing campaignspreferring spontaneous images that can appear more genuine. She highlights how even amateur photos can generate significant earnings: “Your camera roll can turn into thousands of euros,” says Jade, encouraging her followers to experiment with selling on stock photography platforms such as Shutterstock And Adobe Stock.

She spends about 20 minutes per photo making light edits, choosing accurate keywords, and effectively tagging images, strategies she believes are crucial to increasing visibility and sales.

An example of his success is a panoramic photo of Monterrey, California, downloaded over 4,000 times and generating more than 26,000 euros in two years. “The secret was the tagging”, admits Jade, highlighting how good optimization can make the difference in search on stock platforms.

Beyond landscapes and travel photosJade explores other money-making topics and has created videos and how-tos to guide her followers through the process of selling stock photos, providing the tools needed to turn everyday snaps into a significant source of income.