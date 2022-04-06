The Simpson It is one of the most popular series and has millions of fans around the world, so the vacancy that I will show you next will surely be in high demand, since it offers you to earn more than $100,000 Mexican pesos.

Oddly enough, a casino is requiring a person to watch every episode of this series, and if this seems out of the ordinary, wait until you see why.

It is well known that The Simpson they have several very accurate predictions about various events, so employers want to find a way to predict the future through a complete analysis of the series.

Platinum Casinoan online betting platform, published the peculiar vacancy through its official page, and you did not read wrong, since they will pay more than $1,000,000 pesos to those who analyze chapter by chapter every season of The Simpson.

The lucky chosen one does not necessarily have to be an expert in the work of Matt Groeningbut you should make a note of every possible prediction you find.

A team of ‘prediction experts’ they will analyze these annotations and assess the probability that they will come true.

In exchange for this service, the worker will receive $7,000 dollars a week, around 14,400 Mexican pesos, in addition to a weekly box of donuts. If that’s not enough, they’ll also pay for your subscription to Disney+ and the internet to use it.

What does it take to earn $100,000 pesos watching The Simpsons?

Platinum Casino applies to people over 18 years of age from anywhere in the world, but they must have a perfect command of English and have access to the program. If you meet the requirements, you can apply from this link.

Keep in mind that it will take about 280 hours of your life to cover all 33 seasons, something like a full eight weeks, so get your diapers ready.

