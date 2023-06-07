He USDA reports progress of 96% in the US corn plantingwhich represents 35.7 million hectares planted, of which 6% are in poor and very poor condition, compared to 4% last year, which favored listings on the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Samuel Sarmiento, economist, futures advisor for the Chicago Stock Exchange, agricultural policies and agribusiness, announced that in this scenario, this Tuesday, the corn futures as of July 2023 they gained 4.1 to settle at 239.36 dollars, which means an estimated income to the producer of $5,232 per ton of corn (considering the BASE of 61 dollars proposed by Segalmex), while corn futures to September 2023 rose 1.7 dollars to settle at $210.42.

On the other hand, the wheat futures as of July 2023 they earned 1.4 dollars to settle at 230.66 dollars, which means an estimated income for the producer of $4,593 per ton of durum wheat and $4,610 per ton of bread-making wheat (considering the BASES of 33 and 34 dollars proposed by Segalmex for Sinaloa).