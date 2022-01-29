freddie beckitt He is British, he is 31 years old, he works as a waiter and his dream is to be a writer. While he gets it, he complements his salary by doing extra work, for a few hours, and simple: queues for people who can’t come at certain times for tickets. Or what you don’t want. The price, 24.5 euros per hour.

As told to The Sun, its customers vary from busy young families to elderly pensioners and sometimes it has been waiting on the street in the dead of winter, but summer is its busiest period when there are big events and exhibitions.

What does a queuing professional do?

He arrives, buys tickets, and gives them to their owners. Except when they asked for tickets to the Dior exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum, “the actual queue was only three hours but they asked me to pick up their tickets too and wait for them to arrive so I had hours perusing the museum, that was great!”

“I also do queues Christmas shopping and seasonal, but big events that people know about in advance, that’s usually when people think of booking me to save time,” she says, happy with a simple job that doesn’t take many hours and allows her to earn extra money.

In addition to queuing in the street, also wait for different operators in homes. A man hired him to pick up his laundry and wait for the professional who was going to bring him some rugs. “everything went well. He was also super flexible when we had a last minute time change. I highly recommend Freddie!” he states on the app. TaskRabbit where you offer your services.