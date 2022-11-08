This is a cry that was launched during the “COP 27” international conference held in Sharm El Sheikh until next week, aimed at protecting human property on Earth, and protecting lives as a result of the impact of any climatic condition or change in natural variables. This international cry requires the creation of a healthy climate and a sound environment for all. That they pledge to take care of it and perpetuate its continuity, by spreading green around us, and preventing desertification and annual forest fires or torrential floods and torrents that sweep away people and property with them, is a large and expensive project, but it is worthy because it will make our “home” the earth a suitable environment for us and our future generations, and limits the losses of countries Annually, which is estimated at billions of dollars as a result of such environmental disasters, so do not be surprised by the huge financial contributions and pledges of countries for the success of this civilized and humanitarian project. Britain alone will provide 11.6 billion pounds sterling, and this is what he pledged and promised to follow up on by its new Prime Minister, which is part of the amount of Monitoring to combat climatic phenomena and preserve our planet, estimated at “50 billion dollars.”

The world will begin to move forward in this climate and civilized project that protects the human being of this planet and its climatic environment if all parties agree, and opinions agree to speed up the contribution and provide the equivalent of 3.1 billion dollars in the coming years in light of stormy economic conditions. Everyone raises his hand in it for help, No help. Believing in the necessity and priority of this project requires concerted efforts and continuous sacrifices to make it succeed and sustain it, because otherwise it would mean the destruction and diminishment of humanity, and devastating climatic damage to all living creatures on this planet.

In his speech at the conference, the head of the United Nations, Guterres, said: “The ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions are fueling extreme weather events all over the planet, and these increasing disasters claim lives and cause hundreds of billions of dollars in losses and damages, and climate disasters cause the displacement of a number of people. Three times more people are displaced by war, and half of humanity is already living in danger zones.”

The plan developed for the “Early Warning for All” program, whose statement was signed by 50 countries, is based on several main foundations and “madames”, the advancement of which requires the use of science and new modern technologies, as stated in the speech of the Secretary-General of the International Meteorological Organization “Talas” This progress can only be made through modern science, sustainable systematic monitoring networks, daily international exchange of high-quality data, access to high-quality early warning products, translation of forecasts into impacts, and advances in telecommunications.

According to the plan, the basic components of achieving “Early Warning for All” include four pillars: The first is to enhance disaster risk awareness, which includes collecting data in a systematic scientific manner and conducting assessments of imminent and expected risks.

The second pillar is monitoring and forecasting operations, through the development of all services that specialize in monitoring and early warning of expected dangers, while the third pillar is concerned with preparedness and response operations, through building and preparing national competencies, and activating community groups in the field of response and interaction with them.

The fourth pillar includes the processes of dissemination and reporting, and dissemination means dissemination of information related to risks to reach all those who need it, be understandable, usable, easy to deal with, and communicated.

The earth… is a trust in the neck of mankind if it wants to live in peace, security, goodness and prosperity, close to heaven and greenness, far from hell, ruin and harm!

This is an early warning for everyone!