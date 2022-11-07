Still, Arizona Republicans say the Democratic lead in early voting will not be enough to withstand the GOP’s strength in Tuesday’s votes.

Two sources familiar with the GOP’s strategy said Democrats need eight points in the early voting to be competitive in all state races, and their current lead is less than that.

In Maricopa County, the state’s largest county, the drop in early voting among GOP electors has been driven by attacks on the process by former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s slate of candidates who refuse to acknowledge President Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election.

Although Republicans have dominated early voting in Arizona for decades, persistent doubts about the electoral system have significantly lowered the Republican Party’s early voting performance.

Some observers say that the Democrats outperformed the Republicans in the early voting in part, but the size of this advantage alarmed Republicans, causing confusion among the party leaders’ messages in the final days of voting.

Maricopa County election officials say they have prepared for higher-than-normal turnout on Election Day by increasing staff and stockpiling supplies such as paper for printing ballot papers on demand.

They expect 250,000 to 350,000 people to vote on Tuesday out of 1.4 million to 1.9 million voters in the county, the outcome of which usually decides elections in the state.

Amid the distrust of the electoral system since the last presidential election, officials in Arizona’s 15 counties have sought to convince voters of the system’s accuracy in a number of ways, including ways to track votes by mail, placing cameras in counting stations, and having independent and bipartisan observers oversee the counting and counting processes. .