This morning, the early voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections began, which will continue for two days.

The National Elections Commission confirmed that voting will be hybrid, through remote voting, whether from inside or outside the country, using the “Share for the Emirates” smart application, and the voting link in the National Elections Commission’s smart application and its website www.uaenec.ae, or through electronic voting on 9 Electoral centers.

The committee indicated that remote voting will be available 24 hours a day, starting from nine o’clock in the morning today until eight o’clock in the evening next Saturday, state time, while the time period for early voting in the nine approved election centers will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 6 pm every day.

The National Elections Commission confirmed the full readiness of all election centers designated to receive voters during the early voting period, in addition to the readiness of the digital infrastructure for the voting system.

The National Elections Committee has allocated (9) election centers for early voting distributed across the country, and they include: the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the city of Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain Convention Center in the Al Ain region, the Madinat Zayed wedding hall in the Al Dhafra region, and the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center in the Emirate of Dubai. The Sharjah Cultural Chess Club in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Fujairah Exhibition Center in the Emirate of Fujairah, the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University in the Emirate of Ajman, the Al Ittihad Events Hall in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and the Expo Center in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.