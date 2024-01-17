Early voting begins | These HS election contents can be helpful in choosing a candidate

HS closely follows the end of the election campaign. We collect here our key election content that has already been published, which can be helpful in choosing a candidate.

Finns will get to start choosing a new president today, Wednesday, when early voting in the presidential election begins. The actual election day of the first round is January 28.

HS has reported on the candidates and their views in several extensive articles and podcasts.

We collect our key election content here.

The voting machine tells the positions and values ​​of the candidates

With HS's election machine, you can search for the candidate that best fits your own thoughts and values. In the election machine, you can also compare candidates to each other and study how they rank on the value map.

You can access the voting machine here.

Extensive personal photos reveal what the candidates are like

HS's research team made the Mäntyniemi päsänjajajat series during the presidential election. In the extensive project, the career lows, peak moments, changes in thinking, leadership qualities, close circle and financial status of the seven candidates were analyzed.

You can access the articles here.

In Pressapod, the candidates talk about their values

Not all presidential leadership is based on political power alone. The president is always also a value leader. All candidates were interviewed for HS's Pressapod. In each episode, one of the candidates talks about their most important values ​​and key experiences.

You can listen to the podcasts here.

In the literary essays, the candidates were allowed to write themselves

We asked all presidential candidates to write their own views of Finland through Finnish literature. Only basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho did not want to participate. You can read the essays here:

Mika Aaltola: Juha

Li Andersson: The love story of the century

Sari Essayah: Finnish prayer

Pekka Haavisto: You are Egyptian

Harry Harkimo: The Unknown Soldier

Olli Rehn: Here under the Pohjantähti

Alexander Stubb: Purification

Jutta Urpilainen: Tove Jansson's Moomin books

Extensive stories shed light on the candidates from different angles

What are the presidential candidates like as people? HS asked them questions familiar from speed dating events. You can get to know the answers here.

What is the financial relationship of the candidates? You can read HS Vision's story here.

How athletic are they? It'll work out here.

What happened when the five candidates discussed values ​​with young people? This story tells.

What are the candidates' birthplaces and early childhood landscapes like? You can get to know them here.

HS will continue to follow the end of the election campaign closely

We report and analyze the big and small twists and turns of the election campaign every day.

The Saturday Club Podcast pulls back the curtains behind the scenes of politics on Saturdays.

HS's big election exam will be held on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 p.m. It will be shown live on Nelose, HS.fi and Ruudu. Reporters conducting the exam Veera Luoma-aho and Robert Sundman.

You can familiarize yourself with HS's election reporting principles here.