Voters at a polling station, this Sunday in Helsinki. RONI REKOMAA (AFP)

The almost two million early votes have placed the conservatives of the National Coalition with a very slight advantage over the Social Democrats at the beginning of the scrutiny of the parliamentary elections that have been held this Sunday in Finland. The National Coalition has 20.8% of the support, while the Social Democrats of the SDP led by the Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, are close to the first position with 20.7%. The populist Finns Party starts in third place with 18.6%. Traditionally, early suffrage in the Nordic country benefits left-wing parties, mainly the Social Democrats, and harms the Finns Party, the far-right formation that, according to the latest polls, has clear chances of being the party with the most votes in these crucial elections.

The social democrat Marin, 37, intends to revalidate her position as prime minister. The leader, who maintains unparalleled levels of popularity in recent decades in the Nordic country, has governed just over three years after her predecessor, Antti Rinne, resigned to avoid a motion of no confidence. Marin has spent the last 40 months leading a five-party coalition. His options to remain in office were reduced a few weeks ago when the Center Party —whose strongholds are in rural areas— stated that it would not form part of a new Executive made up of the same five formations (Social Democrats, Centrists, Green League, Alianza de the Left and the Finnish Swedish People’s Party). The conservative National Coalition and the far-right Finns Party could add their seats to unseat Marin, though they will need the support of at least one other parliamentary group.

Decisive moment

The very tight elections come at a decisive moment for Finland. The country of 5.5 million inhabitants is on the verge of completing the historic turn that began almost a year ago, by abandoning its neutrality and applying for NATO membership, a process that has entered the final stretch after the recent approval in the parliaments of Hungary and Turkey, and which will be completed in the coming weeks.

More than 40% of voters exercised their right to vote early in the last days of March, a record number in a country that introduced this possibility in 1970 to encourage participation. In the parliamentary elections of 2019 – which the SDP won by the minimum – early votes (36.5%) exceeded those on election day for the first time, and mainly benefited the Social Democrats. The voting centers have closed at 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. in mainland Spain) on this cold and sunny Sunday that has passed without incident. The 200 deputies who will make up the next Eduskunta (unicameral Parliament) will come out of the polls.

The latest poll published last Thursday by the public channel Yle pointed to a small advantage for the National Coalition, with 19.8%, ahead of the Finns Party with 19.5%. The Marin SDP would come in third, with 18.7%. The position of prime minister traditionally falls to the leader of the winning party, so the first position is crucial even if the margins are slim.

The SDP has arrived at the election day with some options to lead the next Finnish government thanks to the popularity of Marin, much higher than that of the party. Even so, the president, who in 2019 became the youngest head of government in the world at that time, raises a deep rejection in part of Finnish society. While most citizens consider her a firm leader who successfully managed the covid-19 pandemic and the integration process into the Atlantic Alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, others believe that she is a politician with little experience and the main person responsible of the increase in Finnish public debt in recent years.

Sanna Marin, this Sunday when the result of the early vote was known, at the SDP headquarters in Helsinki. Emmi Korhonen (AP)

The National Coalition, which has led all the polls for more than two years, has defended during the campaign the need to carry out deep budget adjustments, at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed and the Finnish economy is heading to a slight recession this year. Conservative leader Petteri Orpo has accused Marin of neglecting public debt and lacking in initiatives to boost economic growth. For her part, the Social Democrat declared during the campaign that Orpo wants to “take away from the poor to give more to the rich.”

The final stretch of the campaign has not been positive for the National Coalition, which has seen the enormous gap that distanced them from the ultra-right a year ago shrink rapidly. The Finns Party – which was already part of a government coalition for two years, before a split in 2017 in which a more radical line prevailed – has obtained in all parliamentary elections since 2011 at least 17.5 % of the votes, but has never managed to come out on top. In recent months, the eurosceptic and anti-immigration formation, whose list head is for the first time a woman, Rikka Purra, has escalated at a dizzying pace, with a successful campaign on social networks and by benefiting from the increase in energy and cost of life linked to the war in Ukraine.

Marin has categorically ruled out any option to govern with the extreme right, whom he has branded as “racists.” Analysts, however, do not rule out the possibility that the Social Democrats add their seats to those of the Conservatives, especially if it is finally the SDP who comes out on top. Negotiations for the future formation of the government are expected to be arduous and will probably last for weeks.

