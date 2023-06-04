With the arrival of summer, students, teachers, fathers and mothers of families seek A well deserved vacation for escape from the heat, but for the holiday season there is still time. However, it was known that there would be a short break in juneIs this true?

at the beginning of school year 2022-2023, the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) shared the school calendar in which it was reported that there would be a mega bridge during the week of June 05 to 09.

This break, exclusively for the students, was due to the fact that during a full week they would carry out an Intensive Continuous Training Workshop for teachers.

However, the change made by the SEP was delay this workshop for the last week of schoolaccording to the School Calendar, that is, on July 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26.

Will there be classes this week at the SEP?

Unfortunately due to this change of the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop in the SEP school calendar there will be no holidays or bridge this first week of June.

will be until June 30 that the students have the last bridge of the school year, since the School Technical Council (CTE) that takes place every month will be held.

After that, the last day that there will be classes this school year will be July 19, when the long-awaited summer vacation officially begins.

If you had planned to take a trip during the mega-holiday in June, we recommend that you review and adjust your plans according to the changes in the school calendar.