WITH ONLY ONE play of “off side”, the Secretary of Finance He left out of the National Development Finance (FND) team the officials imposed by Raquel Buenrostro, the Secretary of Economy.

The quid was in publishing the liquidation bases last Friday, despite the fact that the Extinction decree of May 29 granted 180 days to the Development Banking Unitin charge of Eric Limasto issue them.

With zero experience in this area, Limas, recently disembarked from Germanythe issue has been transferred to the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (Indep), headed by Ernesto Prieto.

The point is that the fact that it is an institution of the financial system was ignored, vision of Rogelio Ramirez de la Oand not from a pot to finish off the highest bidder, as Buenrostro believes.

And it is that the core of that liquidation-extinction deals with the administration and recovery of more than 33 billion pesos, which represent the dream of more than one external collection office.

Of those who already rub their hands, write down the law firms Luis Cerda and Juan Carlos Cortesamong others, who say they have the support of Leonel Ramírez, Ramírez de la O’s adviser: the “year of Hidalgo”, well.

Last week the four general directors appointed by Buenrostro, led by Omar Sánchez, who wanted to take control of the FND by force, began to pack their bags to leave.

The boys from INDEP and the Public function to take over, in the face of a resounding silence from an increasingly irrelevant Jesús de la Fuente and his National Banking and Securities Commission.

Meanwhile, in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), chaired by Norma Angélica Piña, continues to advance the Unconstitutionality Action presented by representatives of the PRI, PAN and PRD.

The opposition argues that “due process” was violated and presses for the SCJN to stop the extinction of the FND that affects Mexican agriculture so much and repeat the setback against the 4T Electoral Plan B.

BURIED ALREADY possibility that the government of the 4T “buy” Banamex, Citi is totally focused on separating the consumer banking and corporate banking businesses. One issue that JaneFraser’s hosts can no longer ignore is investment in systems. The institution that Manuel Romo directs shows a strong lag in its technological infrastructure, which was flatly forgotten in the last year and a half that it lost in its failed sale. With telling you that many of the programs are still in the COBOL language. Citi would have to invest between one thousand and one thousand 500 million dollars a year during the next three or four years to reach a level more or less close to what competitors like Santander of Felipe García Asencio, Banorte of Carlos Hank González and not to mention BBVA have. by Eduardo Osuna.

IT’S 250 MILLION dollars those that Jared Kushner seeks to invest in the hotel industry and tourism in our country. And indeed, he wants to do it through Fibra UNO, the trust specialized in real estate of the brothers Moisés, Max and André El-Mann. The one who is mediating everything is Luis Videgaray, the former Foreign Minister of Enrique Peña Nieto, who despite no longer being in the government or in Mexico, maintains a close relationship with Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Kushner is negotiating with the El-Mann to invest in already stabilized hotels to collect rents immediately and get on new developments that they have in their business plan, not only in Quintana Roo, particularly in Tulum, but also in other places, such as Los Cabos. in Baja California Sur.

THE OFFICES OF Former minister Eduardo Medina Mora had an effect: yesterday the SCJN’s power to attract Actinver’s case was given, preventing the Third Collegiate Court in Civil Matters of the CdMx from condemning him to pay 1,100 million pesos to Rafael Zaga. In the deliberation there was a message to the Minister President Norma Piña to protect the security and freedom of decision of the judges. Héctor Madero’s bank agó with criminal complaints, challenges, impediments, annulment of proceedings, threats and insults against the magistrates. It remains to be seen if the ministers of the First Chamber, Jorge Mario Pardo, Arturo Zaldívar, Margarita Ríos Farjat, Juan Luis González Alcantara and Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortíz Mena, will follow through.

ABOUT THE Court, has three files whose plenary session must decide on the constitutionality of NOM 021 on the new labeling of food and beverages, and it is very likely that two more will fall. The ministers Luis María Aguilar and Alberto Pérez Dayán took them out of the Second Chamber to bring it to the discussion of the 11 ministers. There are already those of Santa Clara de la Coca-Cola chaired by Roberto Mercadé, Nutrisa by Héctor Hernández Pons and Barrilitos directed by Maximiliano García. In transit to the same Nestlé Plenary Chaired by Fausto Costa and ConMéxico headed by Mauricio M. García. Other companies that are also litigating NOM 021 are Mondelez-Ricolino, led by Oriol Bonaclocha, and McCormick, led by Javier Rodríguez. The idea is to solve everything in a package.

ON August 12, the Army will take control of the private airport of Monterrey, ending a concession that was granted in 1993 to the then Sociedad Cooperativa de Consumo de Servicios Aéreos Aeropuerto del Norte. The Group of 10 and annexes, represented by Pablo Páez, did not obtain a third endorsement beyond 30 years. Current users would not necessarily be evicted. The crux will be to see how much the government of the 4T of rents will charge them and if they will litigate what they consider remains to be amortized for the investments made. Point to Femsa by José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, Cemex by RogelioZambrano, CYDSA by Tomás González Sada, Vitro by Adrián Sada, Xigniux by Enrique Zambrano, Grupo Reforma by Alejandro Junco.

AS IS we advance, the Senator Lilly Tellez yesterday officially abandoned the candidate selection process of the Opposition Alliance. The communicator did not trust the method proposed by the PRI leadership, chaired by Alejandro Moreno; PAN, led by Marko Cortés, and PRD, led by Jesús Zambrano. The Sonoran legislator hinted that the rules are designed in a manner. However, she does not rule out seeking the candidacy in another way.

ALSO YESTERDAY THE Federal Institute of SpecialInvestors in Commercial Insolvency (Ifecom), led by Edgar Bonilla, appointed Víctor Manuel Aguilera as conciliator for Altos Hornos de México. Now it will be necessary to see if the hosts of Alonso Ancira allow him to enter the company.

