In the early hours of this Saturday to Sunday the clocks change the time: at 02:00 it will be 03:00, which will begin summer time, which will extend until the last weekend of October. In this way, the European Directive 2000/84/EC is complied with, which applies in all States of the European Union and which, for the moment, will continue to apply. Although the possibility of ending these seasonal time changes was a matter of debate in previous legislatures, at the moment it is not planned on the agenda.

The last report regarding the time change was prepared by the Industry, Research and Energy Committee of the European Parliament in 2018, as recalled by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). In this sense, the IDAE specifies that, according to this document, seasonal time changes can produce savings, but these are “marginal” and “there is no certainty that the benefits will be obtained in all member states.”

Furthermore, according to this report, although there may be energy savings with regard to lighting, “it is not so evident that the same occurs with heating, which could even increase its consumption.” In any case, IDAE points out that the results are “difficult” to interpret as they are “influenced” by external factors such as weather or user behavior.

With regard to Spain, the institute has indicated that the latest report dates back to 2015 and “in no case has the impact of time been analyzed in a context like the current one”, alluding to the new energy efficiency requirements in lighting, air conditioning systems and buildings as well as the introduction of new behaviors such as self-consumption or teleworking, which “significantly alter the analyzes that were originally used to calculate this data.” “Time change studies require a prolonged analysis over time to evaluate stationary situations,” said the IDAE.

For this reason, it considers that there are “more relevant mechanisms” than changing the time to achieve energy savings, such as replacing lights and appliances with more efficient alternatives, ensuring that the power and the contracted electricity rate are the most appropriate based on the needs and follow savings guidelines at home and at work.

Thus, in its guide pending updating, the IDAE offers recommendations such as maintaining the temperature in the home at 21ºC and taking into account issues such as the fact that a shower consumes around four times less water and energy than a bath.

At least until 2026



The time change in Europe dates back to the 1970s, with the first oil crisis, when some countries decided to advance the clock to make better use of natural sunlight and consume less electricity for lighting. Since 1981 it has been applied as a directive that was renewed every four years until the approval of the Ninth Directive, of the European Parliament and the Council of the Union, in January 2001, which establishes the change on an indefinite basis.

For now, in accordance with this ministerial order, the time change will continue to occur at least until 2026, every late morning of Saturday-Sunday in October, to start winter time, and every early morning of the last Saturday-Sunday in March, when will go to daylight saving time. Thus, the changes will occur on October 27, 2024, March 30 and October 26, 2025 and March 29 and October 25, 2026.