Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in the United States have named the early symptoms of coronavirus prior to respiratory manifestations of COVID-19. Reported by the Daily Express.

According to scientists, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can signal the disease. However, doctors noted that these are not the most common symptoms and they can last only one day.

It clarifies that diarrhea and nausea often occur before the onset of respiratory symptoms. Scientists recalled that nausea can signal a variety of other illnesses, such as flu, migraine, gastrointestinal distress or depression.

In the case of COVID-19, nausea is followed by coughing, fever, loss of taste and smell.

Earlier, doctors in the United States discovered a new rare but dangerous symptom of the coronavirus, which was observed in several patients with COVID-19 in New York. For two months, doctors in New York recorded three cases when patients infected with coronavirus developed such a symptom as keratitis – inflammation of the cornea. In the future, the infection in all three spread to the inner membranes of the eyeball, causing endophthalmitis.