The Super Mario Bros. Movie had its premiere over the weekend, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

In the words of KindaFunnyVids Tim Ghetty, the film was “awesome”, with the creator stating the “music is the star of the show”.

“Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I’m not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES,” he wrote (his use of capitals, not mine).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie finale trailer.

Former Nintendo Minute hosts Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang shared that they both “loved it” after their viewing, with Ellis calling it a “love letter to the decades and decades of Mario”.

film account Atom called the Super Mario Bros. Movie a “hilarious and magical delight”, writing: “This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever!”

Others, meanwhile, have called for a Mario cinematic universe.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Many of the cast dressed in homages to their on-screen counterparts at the premiere, with Pratt and Day wearing red and green suits respectively.



Anya Taylor-Joy has fully embraced her inner Peach. Image Super Mario Bros. Movie Twitter.

Hats off to the one and only Jack Black, however. Not content with cosplaying as his character from him on the Kelly Clarkson show earlier this year, Black also donned a spikey little number for the red carpet. Here is Black, and his suit of him, high-kicking his way along to the Mushroom Kingdom. Bowser? More like “Wow-ser!”, am I right?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release this Wednesday, on 5th April, here in the UK.